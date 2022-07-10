Eid al-Adha 2022: PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind Extend Wishes on Bakrid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2022

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. Modi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes by tweeting in Hindi and Urdu.

عید الاضحی کے مقدس موقعے پر ملک کے عوام بالخصوص ہمارے مسلمان بھائیوں، بہنوں کو مبارکباد۔ عید الاضحی کا تہوار قربانی اور انسانیت کی خدمت کا درس دیتا ہے۔ آئیے اس مقدس موقعے پرانسانیت کی خدمت کے لئے خود کو وقف کریں اور ملک کی خوشحالی اور جامع ترقی کے لئے کام کرنے کا عہد کریں۔ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2022

ईद-उज़-ज़ुहा के अवसर पर, सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर हमारे मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को मुबारकबाद। ईद-उज़-ज़ुहा का त्‍योहार बलिदान और मानव सेवा का प्रतीक है। आइए, इस अवसर पर मानव जाति की सेवा के लिए खुद को समर्पित करने और देश की खुशहाली तथा समग्र विकास के लिए काम करने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2022

Eid-ul-Zuha is derived from the Arabic words Eid, which means festival, and Zuha which comes from Uzhaiyya meaning sacrifice. Celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month Zul Hijjah, Bakrid is celebrated for around three days. This year the celebrations for Eid-ul-Zuha started on July 10, Sunday.

As per Islamic beliefs, the day is celebrated in the remembrance of the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made out of his strong faith in Allah. It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim had nightmares of sacrificing his son Prophet Ismail to God. When he revealed his nightmares to his son, even he agreed and asked his father to sacrifice him to God.

Moved by their strong devotion and faith, Allah sent angel Jibra’il with a goat. Jibra’il informed Prophet Ibrahim that God was pleased with his devotions towards him and that he has asked to replace his son with the goat. Therefore, Eid-ul-Zuha commemorates Ibrahim’s intended sacrifice of his son Prophet Ismail to God.

On the day of Bakrid, Muslims across the globe offer special namaz at mosques after the sun has completely risen. The Eid-ul-Adha namaz should be attended just before the sun enters the Zuhr time i.e. the midday prayer time. After the prayer, the Muslims attend the Khutbah or sermon by the Imam.

Once people come back home after attending the special namaz they wish each other Eid Mubarak and offer the sacrifice of goat and sheep. This sacrifice of animals is known as Qurbani and it is distributed among the poor. The celebration that follows later includes eating a delicious meal, sharing the joy with family, relatives and neighbours, and donating to charity.

