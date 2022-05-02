Eid al-Fitr 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Eid Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival “enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society.” Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Tuesday, May 3. “Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi tweeted.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Eid al-Fitr is commemorated on the opening day of the Shawwal month and Muslims across the world pay their honour to Allah for offering them health and resistance through the month-long fasting time called Ramzan or Ramadan.

The occasion signifies the end of Ramadan, the Islamic sacred month of fasting and is observed by Muslims all across the world. Eid al-Fitr means the “Festival of breaking fast.” The date of Eid ul Fitr is decided after the sighting of the crescent moon. In India, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. On Eid ul Fitr, people wear new clothes, preparing delicacies and doing charity. They also visit their family and friends for festivities.

PRESIDENT KOVIND GREETS CITIZENS

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. During the holy month of Ramzan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers, he said.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society," Kovind said.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

