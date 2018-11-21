English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eid-e-Milad: Date, History, Importance, Holiday. All You Need to Know Today
On Mawlid or Milad-Un Nabi, parents narrate stories of the Prophet's life to their kids and the day is marked with public gatherings.
Photo for representation. (Image: PTI)
Eid-e-Milad | Eid-e-Milad, also know as Mawlid, Milad-Un Nabi and Barawafat, is a day dedicated to Prophet Mohammad and his teachings. Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif is being observed by people across the country today (November 21).
History Behind Eid-e-Milad
According to legends, the Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE. Rabi-ul-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. And Prophet's birth anniversary is commemorated in the month of Rabi' al-awwal.
What Devotees Do on This Day
On this day, parents narrate stories of the Prophet's life to their kids and the day is marked with public gatherings, with religious leaders making speeches about the life of the Prophet. The most important aspect of the day is to focus on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.
Families gather together and prepare a feast, which is then served to the guests and is also meant to be donated to the poor. Donating to charity is also considered an important aspect of the Eid Milad un Nabi.
What Shias and Sunnis Believe
It is said that the Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor. On the other hand, the Sunni community, on this day, hold pray meetings throughout the day.
Places Where Milad-Un Nabi is Observed
Several countries celebrate the day by taking out large processions in the street and by decorating their homes. It is considered an important day for Muslims all across the globe because it reminds one of the kindness, compassion and the teachings of the holy Prophet.
How is Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif Observed in India
Jammu and Kashmir: The relics of the Prophet are displayed in Jammu and Kashmir's Hazratbal Shrine, where night-long prayers are also held every year.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad is also noted for its special festivities. Religious meetings, night-long prayers, rallies, and parades are held throughout the city.
Lucknow: Overnight congregations are planned. The congregations are being held at Islamia College, Lalbagh, Aminabad Park and Chowk Mandi. Juloos-e-Madhe-Sahaba, a procession taken as a part of the Eid-e-Milad celebrations, will be under drone surveillance to prevent any untoward incident.
Mumbai: The areas of Pydhonie, Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, Nagpada and parts of Byculla have been lit up with special decorations on the occasion of Milad.
Hubballi: According to a Times of India report, police commissionerate has diverted traffic on Wednesday to facilitate celebration of Eid Milad. Vehicles arriving from Bengaluru should enter Hubballi by Gabbur Bypass, Tarihal under bridge interchange and Gokul Road and vehicles going towards Bengaluru shall move via the same route.
Bank Holiday
In cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru this Wednesday, November 21, is a bank holiday due to Eid-e-Milad under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
