1-min read

Eid-e-Milad: Schools and Govt Offices to Remain Shut in Dakshina Kannada Today, Bank Holiday in Karnataka

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow (November 21) and schools and government offices will remain shut in Dakshina Kannada today on account of eid-e-milad.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 7:14 AM IST
Eid-e-Milad: Schools and Govt Offices to Remain Shut in Dakshina Kannada Today, Bank Holiday in Karnataka
Photo for representation. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka residents, who plan to visit their bank branches in the next two days, are advised to finish off their work soon as banks will remain shut tomorrow (November 21) on account of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed. However, in Dakshina Kannada, educational institutions and government offices will be closed on today (November 20).

According to a Times of India report, district minister UT Khader on Sunday announced that though the state government holiday was scheduled for November 21, the festival will be celebrated in the district a day earlier. Hence, Tuesday will be a government holiday in the district while business will be as usual on Wednesday.

The report quoted Khader as saying that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has already directed the chief secretary to take make all formalities in this connection.
