Eid-e-Milad: Schools Reopen Today, Banks to Remain Shut in Karnataka

Karnataka residents, who plan to visit their bank branches on Wednesday, are advised to finish off their work online as banks will remain shut on November 21 on account of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed.In Dakshina Kannada, educational institutions and government offices were shut yesterday (November 20).According to a Times of India report, district minister UT Khader on Sunday announced that though the state government holiday was scheduled for November 21, the festival will be celebrated in the district a day earlier. Hence, Tuesday was a government holiday in the district while business will be as usual on Wednesday.The report quoted Khader as saying that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has already directed the chief secretary to take make all formalities in this connection.