Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: Date, Time and Significance

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad by the Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought.

The festival is celebrated during Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. The moon for the commencement of the month of Rabi’ al-awwal began in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent region was sighted on October 18 this year.

The Islamic calendar or lunar calendar is different from the Gregorian calendar on the basis of the crescent moon sighting. Those from the Sunni community of Muslims, who also celebrate this occasion, mark it on the twelfth day of Rabi’ al-awwal, whereas the Shia community celebrates it on the seventeenth day of Rabi’ al-awwal.

This year, Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on October 29 in Saudi Arabia and on October 30 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the south Asian region. The festival will begin on the eve of October 29 and will continue till evening of October 30.

The idea of celebrating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday originates from the early Rashidun Caliphs of Islam from the Middle East. It was the Fatimids who decided to mark this day as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. It is believed by some Muslims that Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabi’ al-awwal in 570 CE.

However, the word “Mawlid” means to give birth or bear a child in Arabic and the occasion is also mourned by some because it is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet. Egypt was the first country to celebrate Eid-e-Milad as an official festival ,which became popular during the 11th century.

On this day, people focus on the Prophet's life and his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he had a large heart who even forgave his enemies. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions on large gatherings might affect the usual celebrations.