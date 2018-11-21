GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Eid-e-Milad: Vice President, PM Narendra Modi Greet People on Prophet Mohammad's Birthday

Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
Eid-e-Milad: Vice President, PM Narendra Modi Greet People on Prophet Mohammad's Birthday
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, saying Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the path of universal brotherhood.

Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.




The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, people remember his noble teachings.

" ... pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around," he tweeted.


