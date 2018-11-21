English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eid-e-Milad: Vice President, PM Narendra Modi Greet People on Prophet Mohammad's Birthday
Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, saying Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the path of universal brotherhood.
Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, people remember his noble teachings.
" ... pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around," he tweeted.
Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.
Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. We remember the noble teachings of the venerable Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2018
The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, people remember his noble teachings.
" ... pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around," he tweeted.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Opposites Attract: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Walk Different Paths in Funny Video
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...