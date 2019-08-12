Eid in J&K Passes off Peacefully Barring few Incidents, Says Inspector General S P Pani
Inspector General of Police S P Pani also said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to maintain peace and order and the police were working in this direction.
People offer namaz at a mosque in Kashmir. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents, and there was no firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.
"The Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which have been handled very professionally.
"In these incidents, there have been a couple of injuries which have been reported. Otherwise the entire Valley situation is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley," he said at a press conference.
