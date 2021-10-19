Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi Wish People on Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi — the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Extending the wishes, the President wrote on Twitter: “Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country.”

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated as the birth and death day of Prophet Mohammad. The day is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The day is marked with restrictive celebrations as this day is also observed as Prophet’s death anniversary. This day is also known as Maulid which is an Arabic word for ‘giving birth’. Maulid is observed on the 12th day of the month, Rabi-ul-Awwal.

This year, in 2021, according to the Gregorian Calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 18 till the evening of next day which is October 19.

The Prophet Muhammad is believed to be born in around 570 CE in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. He was the last messenger of Allah who spread the message of love and unity for all the human beings. This day gained popularity in the 8th century when the prophet’s house was converted into a prayer hall. Unlike now, the day was observed in a very different form.

Back in the 11th century, Mawlid was observed by the leading clan of Egypt. The day would be marked with recitations and prayers. Later in the day leaders of the clan would give speeches and verses from the Holy Quran.

The recent form of observance of the day started in the 12th century when countries like Syria, Turkey, Morocco and Spain started to observe this day.

The two major sects of Islam, Sunnis and Shias commemorate the occasion on different days in the same month. While Sunnis observe the day on the 12th day of the month, Shias do it on the 17th day of the month.

