Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones on Eid ul-Fitr

One of the major holidays of Islamic faith Eid ul-Fitr meaning the ‘Holiday of Breaking the fast’ is here. And around one billion Muslims across the globe are ready to celebrate it. The holiday spans over three days, the first day marking the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting observed by people from dusk to dawn. In the month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. And in the evening, they go mosque to perform a special prayer. However, the Eid ul- Fitr festivities begin only after the sighting of the crescent moon.So as the Eid ul- Fitr is just around the corner, here are some Eid Mubarak quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones:• Eid Mubarak – May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness like Eid Day.• Eid Mubarak – may your homes and hearts be filled with joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love.• Hoping sincerely that this eid day brings warm, happy hours and bright, happy things… light-hearted moments of friendship and fun to help make your Eid a wonderful one!• Live your life like everyday is ramadan and the Akhirah will become your Eid.• Of all the days to celebrate this out shines the rest, here is hoping that this eid is happiest and best Eid Mubarak to All• Allah never changes the condition of people unless they strive to change themselves• Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!• Today I pray that- Happiness be at your door, may it knock early, stay late and leave the gift of Allah's Peace,love,joy and good health behind• Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!• Let this Eid open your mind with new fresh thoughts.