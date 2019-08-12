Eid ul-Adha 2019: Taj Mahal to Allow Free Entry for 3 Hours on Bakrid Today

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, is being celebrated on Monday in India. Celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year, Bakrid is one of the biggest festivals of Islam. While amazing delicacies, best wishes and love all around, there is good news for all the tourists who are planning to visit Agra on August 12. The Taj Mahal, also known as epitome of love, will allow free entry to tourists for a duration of three hours on the occasion of Bakrid.

This is because, a special Namaz is offered on the occasion of Bakrid at Taj Mahal, which is attended by many. Keeping the faith in mind, the Archeological Survey of India, has announced to allow free entry to the heritage site on Monday.

According to the instruction issued by the Archeological Survey of India, the Taj Mahal will allow free entry to tourists between 7 am and 10 am. All the ticket counters will remain shut during this time. However, strict instructions have been given regarding the items that can be carried. To keep the safety of all the tourists in mind, none of the prohibited objects will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises.

After 10am, tourists will have to pay the regular entry fee. The entry fee for Indian tourist is fixed as Rs 50 per person, while it is Rs 1,100 for the foreign nationals. Foreign nationals from SAARC and BIMSTEC nations will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 540, while children below 15 years of age are allowed without a ticket.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.