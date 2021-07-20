Eid-ul-Adha 2021: How people Brought Animals for Sacrifice on the Eve of Bakrid

Most people prefer sheep for the sacrifice on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha in Jammu and Kashmir but demand for cattle is on the rise. Sellers of sheep told News18 that due to the pandemic there are few takers for animals in Srinagar.

Muslims are buying sheep, goats, cattle, buffalo in most of the districts. Even at some places, the sale of camels is also witnessed in the Kashmir valley.

Bilal Bhat, one of the buyers from Srinagar told that the prices of the camels are very high due to the transportation difficulties during pandemics and restrictions in various States.

In West Bengal, Kokata’s Zakaria Street is a well-known market for sheep and goats and Park Circus, Metiabruz, Raja Bazar are traditionally famous for camels. But due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of stock at various markets.

In Rajasthan, an old tradition of camel sacrifice on Eid-ul-Zuha started in Tonk. The tradition of sacrificing camels was started in 1864 by the then ruler of Tonk, Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan IV. The camel meat was distributed among the poor. Until 1990, the family sacrificed two camels every Eid-ul-Zuha — one at Idgah and another inside Nawab Mahal. From 1992, the family used to sacrifice only one camel.

In 2014, the royal family of Tonk had decided to do end the 150-year-old tradition of camel sacrifice on Eid-ul-Zuha, the decision was taken after the Rajasthan government declared the camel as a State animal which makes its killing illegal.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government banned the slaughter of cows, camels on Eid-ul-Adha. Muslims are preferring goats, sheep and buffalo for the sacrifice.

Localities of Salempura, Medanpura, Jallaluddinpura, Dhannipura in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi had old traditions of camel sacrifice. As the government banned camel sacrifice, the old tradition halted from 2019.

In Karnataka, Naveed Khan is providing sheep, goat and slaughter service at the doorstep in Bengaluru. He created groups on WhatsApp and posting images of animals and members are selecting animals and booking their orders there. Naveed is charging Rs 1,000 for the booking.

While speaking with News18, Naveed told that he is providing animals with prices starting from Rs 10,000.

AL-Bek Farm is selling expensive and hybrid sheep, goats through YouTube channels and Facebook pages. The owner of the farm told News18 that they are getting orders from North India and the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Telangana.

Abdu Bari said, “We are selling hybrid animals for 18 years. We have Katiawadi, Ajmera, South Africa- Punjab beetle breeds. Now, we are running out of stock due to Eid-ul-Adha."

In Telangana, Muslims generally celebrate Eid-ul-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels or cows in Hyderabad. But due to pandemic camels are not available in markets this year.

A sheep weighing 90 kg, prized at Rs 1 lakh, is the centre of attraction for the people at a temporary roadside shelter in Towlichowki. People are saying that due to pandemics sheep and goats are expensive compare to the previous year.

