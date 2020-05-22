Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Date: When Will India, UAE and Saudi Arabia Celebrate Ramzan Eid

With the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. The celebration, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, marks the end of the 30 days of roza or fasting observed in the month of Ramzan.

Ramzan or Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar, considered as the most pious month. People abstain from all the ill practices and maintain complete discipline in life.

The festival of Eid is celebrated with all the fervour. The Ramazan eid is also known as Meethi Eid, with Muslims serving sevaiyaan for the special feast. It is the only day in the month of Shawwal when Muslims are not permitted to fast.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr?



The celebration of Ramzan is marked on different dates in different places, based on the moon sighting. Usually, the celebration in India is marked a day after the Eid is celebrated in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the calendar, the Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on May 23. This means that the moon will be sighted on Saturday, while the celebrations will be marked on Sunday, May 24.

In India, the moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of May 24, marked by Eid celebration on May 25.

Why is Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated?







It is believed that Allah commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramzan, which is also mentioned in the Quran. Before offering the prayers for Eid, Muslims pay Zakat al-Fitr, a charity or donation for good deeds.