Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Across India With True Spirit

In Jammu and Kashmir, the largest congregation was at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, even as clashes broke out in some places in the old city area between protestors and security forces after Eid prayers.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Across India With True Spirit
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr festival, at Eidgah in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Lakhs of Muslims thronged mosques and eidgahs across the country on Wednesday to offer prayers and exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramzan.

Large congregations were witnessed at several prominent mosques, including the historic Jama Masjid, in the national capital as people gathered to offer 'namaz'.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the largest congregation was at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, even as clashes broke out in some places in the old city area between protestors and security forces after Eid prayers.

Similar clashes were also reported in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir.There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes, they said.

In Delhi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at Dargah Panja Sharif at Kashmiri Gate.

"Today offered Namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace, prosperity, safety and harmony in the country. #EidUlFitr," Naqvi tweeted.

Later, Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, and other BJP leaders visited Naqvi's residence.

On a three-day private visit to the country, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who was Pakistan's High Commissioner to India prior to him being assigned the top post, offered Eid prayers at Jama Masjid.

Hyderabad's famous Mir Alam Eidgah and Yusufguda Eidgah witnessed huge crowds and the scene was no different in mosques and shrines across Telangana.

State Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali hosted a lunch on the occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh, there were huge gatherings at the Lucknow Eidgah and the Tiley Wali Masjid, while eateries and roadside stalls made brisk business at the old city.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people on the occasion.

"Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization," Kovind said on the eve of Eid.

The prime minister posted a signed message greeting people in Urdu and English on his Twitter handle.

May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society.May everyone be blessed with happiness," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah extended Eid greetings and hoped the festival would bring peace and happiness for everyone.

"Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace, joy and happiness in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio greeted the people of the state on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The governor hoped that the sacred occasion will usher in good will and harmony and further strengthen the values of composite society everywhere.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also extended his best wishes to people on Id-ul-Fitr.

"May this joyous festival provide an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in the country's cultural heritage, unity, spirit of friendship and fraternity among all sections of society," he said in a statement.

