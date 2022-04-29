Eid-ul-Fitr Jackpot for Tamil Nadu Markets as Goat, Sheep Sales Touch Rs 12 Crore

As the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to take place on May 3, the goat market in Madurai and Krishnagiri districts in Tamil Nadu witnessed massive crowds and sales on Friday. According to traders, goats were sold for more than Rs 2 crore in the Thirumangalam market of Madurai, which is the largest market in South Tamil Nadu. Similarly, at Kundharapalli weekly market in Krishnagiri district, traders have sold goats for a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore ahead of Eid.

Traders said that the minimum price of a goat was between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, more than the weekly selling price. People from neighbouring districts Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul have been rushing to buy ‘Ramzan’ goats from Thirumangalam market as it is claimed that the meat tastes the best from the markets in this area.

The sheep market in Thirumangalam is usually set up every week on Fridays. Considered to be the largest market, traders generally sell between 8,000 and 10,000 goats a week. In the Southern districts, traders from various places including Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli used to buy and sell goats and chickens. Every week, a large crowd is seen starting from early morning.

In preparation for the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the sheep market which started at 4 am on Friday, was hit with a massive crowd. About 10,000 to 20,000 goats were sold today, while one goat was expected to be fetched for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 this week. Traders, however, have said that they will be selling them for ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 each.

Traders said that more than Rs 2 crore worth of goats were purchased at the Thirumangalam cattle market in just a day. Traders from Dharmapuri and Hosur brought about 10,000 goats for sale in the Krishnagiri market on the occasion of Ramzan. According to goats weight, a goat has been sold for a minimum rate of Rs 7,000 to a maximum of Rs 25,000. In one day, the sales reached a whopping Rs 10 crore at the Kundharapalli weekly market.

Bidders complained of a space crisis due to a large number of goat traders and the public footfall and have urged the Thirumangalam municipal administration to expand the market amid the Covid-19 surge. Goat traders have also said that the prices of goats has been on the rise for the past two months and that the prices will come under control only after the end of the festival. Further, they said that the current supply of goats are high and sale of goats are sluggish due to continuous price hike.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramzan, will be celebrated on May 3 this year. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine. During Ramzan, Muslims practice Sawm (fasting) and engage in charity and spiritual activities such as reading Quran and praying. In the evening, people have Iftar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramzan to break the day’s fast.

