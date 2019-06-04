Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Eid-ul-Fitr to be Celebrated on Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eid-ul-Fitr to be Celebrated on Wednesday
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon was sighted here Tuesday evening.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee here.

"The moon was sighted today. That means Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday in Delhi and other parts of the country," a senior official at the city's historic mosque told PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also offered his greetings on the occasion. "On the auspicious occasion of Idu’l Fitr, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization," he told news agency ANI.

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram