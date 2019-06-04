Eid-ul-Fitr to be Celebrated on Wednesday

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon was sighted here Tuesday evening.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee here.

"The moon was sighted today. That means Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday in Delhi and other parts of the country," a senior official at the city's historic mosque told PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also offered his greetings on the occasion. "On the auspicious occasion of Idu’l Fitr, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization," he told news agency ANI.

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival.