Eight Arrested After Delhi Police Bust Rave Party in South Delhi's Mehrauli, Organisers Absconding

Several bottles of alcohol and narcotic substances, including cocaine, were recovered from the spot, Delhi Police said.

IANS

Updated:June 10, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Eight Arrested After Delhi Police Bust Rave Party in South Delhi's Mehrauli, Organisers Absconding
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police and the Excise Department conducted a joint raid in the early hours of Sunday to bust a rave party in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, arresting eight persons, a police officer said.

"The raid was conducted following a tip-off that a group of people were holding a rave party in the Dhan Mill Compound in Chattarpur," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravinder Singh told IANS. Several bottles of alcohol and narcotic substances, including cocaine, were recovered from the spot, the police said.

"While the police arrested eight persons from the spot, two of the main orgainsers from Noida, Gaurav Mavi and Ali, both property dealers, have managed to escape. A hunt is on to nab them," Singh said. During investigation, it was found that the orgainsers were charging Rs 500 per unit from the guests for liquor and beer being served there, the officer said.

"One Pulkit claimed on behalf of the organisers that they had a valid licence to serve limited quantity of beer and liquor. However, a large quantity of liquor, much more than the prescribed limit, were found from the make shift counters during the raid," Singh said. The police have arrested Pulkit along with seven others from the spot. It was Pulkit who told the police that the entire event was organised by Gaurav Mavi and Ali.

The police said the orgainsers informed the guests about the rave party through a common WhatsApp group and that they regularly held such parties.

It may be recalled here that little over a month back, over 190 people, including 31 women, were arrested from an alleged rave party organised in a farm house in Noida on May 5. The police team, which raided the farm house in Sector 135 on a tip-off, found alcohol and other intoxicants being served illegally at the party.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

