Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Eight Children Die in Vehicle Collision in UP's Hapur District; 15 Injured

The accident took place around 11pm on Sunday near Sadikpur village under Hafizpur police station limits. The victims were returning to their village Salepur Kotla in the pickup van after attending a marriage on Bulandshahr road.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eight Children Die in Vehicle Collision in UP's Hapur District; 15 Injured
Representative image.
Loading...

Hapur: Nine persons, including eight children, were killed and 15 others were injured when a pickup van collided with a mini truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide all possible help and treatment to the injured.

The accident took place around 11pm on Sunday near Sadikpur village under Hafizpur police station limits. The victims were returning to their village Salepur Kotla in the pickup van after attending a marriage on Bulandshahr road, they said.

The mini truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the van which was carrying 20 children. The impact of the accident was so severe that the van was torn apart and its occupants were thrown out on the highway, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, they said. The injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared nine people, including eight children, dead, police said.

The 15 injured are undergoing treatment, they said. Six of the deceased children have been identified as Aksha, Sufiyan, Anas, Gayyur, Shifa and Abdul Rehman, they said.

Police said the children were in the age group of 8 to 14 years, while the other deceased is a 20-year-old man. The bodies, after postmortem, were sent to Salepur Kotla village.

Hapur District Magistrate Aditi Singh said a letter will be send to the administration seeking financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram