Eight Cybercriminals Arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar District

The raids were conducted in different locations under the limits of the Town police station, Devipur police station and Pathrol police station. (Image: News18/File)

Nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards and three ATM cards, a two-wheeler and Rs 5,000 in cash were seized from their possession, police said.

Eight people allegedly involved in cybercrimes were arrested during raids in Jharkhand’s Deogarh district on Monday, a police officer said. Nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards and three ATM cards, a two-wheeler and Rs 5,000 in cash were seized from their possession, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber), Sumit Prasad, said.

The raids were conducted in different locations under the limits of the Town police station, Devipur police station and Pathrol police station.

first published:October 11, 2021, 20:03 IST