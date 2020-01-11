Eight Dead in Blast at Gas Manufacturing unit Near Vadodara in Gujarat
A team of forensic science laboratory officials was on the spot to investigate the cause of the blast which apparently took place when gas was being refilled in cylinders.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Vadodara: Eight persons were killed and several others injured in an explosion at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday morning, the police said.
The explosion took place around 11 am at Aims Industries near Gavasad village in Padra tehsil.
The plant is located off Padra-Jambusar highway. Most of the victims were workers, a senior police official said.
The injured were taken to a hospital in Atladara near Vadodara.
"At least eight persons were killed. Six persons were injured," Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Sudhir Desai said.
A team of forensic science laboratory officials was on the spot to investigate the cause of the blast which apparently took place when gas was being refilled in cylinders, he said.
"We will register a First Information Report based on the evidence the FSL team collects and ensure that those responsible for the explosion get maximum punishment," the SP said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'