india

Eight Die of Black Fungus in Haryana; 316 Cases Reported in State
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said he has ordered to float a global tender to procure anti-fungal injection Amphotericin B along with one crore Covid-19 vaccines and Tocilizumab injection.

Eight people have died of black fungus in Haryana as the state has so far reported 316 cases of the deadly infection, officials said on Thursday. Of the total cases, the maximum 114 were recorded in Gurgaon, followed by 45 in Sirsa, 42 in Faridabad, 31 in Hisar and 20 in Rohtak, they said.

Forty-eight fresh cases of black fungus were reported in Haryana on Thursday, the officials said. With cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the state on the rise, a meeting regarding management of the disease was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday.

first published:May 20, 2021, 21:33 IST