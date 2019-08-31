Eight Feared Killed in Cylinder Explosions at Maharashtra Chemical Factory
At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred at around 9:45 am.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Mumbai/Shirpur: At least eight workers were feared killed on Saturday morning in explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra, police said.
At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred at around 9:45 am, a senior police officer said.
"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," said the Shirpur police station officer.
Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations.
