Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Eight Get Life Term in UP for Murder of Samajwadi Party Leader's Brother

The court held them guilt under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eight Get Life Term in UP for Murder of Samajwadi Party Leader's Brother
Image for representation.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar: A local court on Thursday sentenced eight people, including three siblings, to life imprisonment for killing the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader in 2010.

Additional District Sessions Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 each on the accused -- siblings Aarshad, Ragib, Ronak, and Nazer, Imtyaz, Afzal, Abdul Samad and Yamin.

The court held them guilt under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code.

According to prosecuting lawyer Pawan Kumar Singhal, Naseem, the brother of SP leader Mehraj, was shot dead near Jauli village under Bhopa police station here on May 26, 2010. Another brother of the deceased, Shamim, had filed a police complaint against 10 people, following which an FIR was lodged in the case, he said.

Two of the accused died during the trail of the case, Kumar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram