Eight Get Life Term in UP for Murder of Samajwadi Party Leader's Brother

Muzaffarnagar: A local court on Thursday sentenced eight people, including three siblings, to life imprisonment for killing the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader in 2010.

Additional District Sessions Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 each on the accused -- siblings Aarshad, Ragib, Ronak, and Nazer, Imtyaz, Afzal, Abdul Samad and Yamin.

The court held them guilt under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code.

According to prosecuting lawyer Pawan Kumar Singhal, Naseem, the brother of SP leader Mehraj, was shot dead near Jauli village under Bhopa police station here on May 26, 2010. Another brother of the deceased, Shamim, had filed a police complaint against 10 people, following which an FIR was lodged in the case, he said.

Two of the accused died during the trail of the case, Kumar said.

