Eight Healthcare Workers Among 14 New Covid-19 Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Fourteen people, including eight healthcare workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the district's tally to 129, officials said.

Six of the healthcare workers who have tested positive are from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (also known as the Child PGI), while there is one each from the ESI and the District hospitals, the officials said.

The remaining cases are from Kulesra, Jonchana, Nithari, Pi 1, Chotpur in Sector 63 and Chauda village, they said.

"Total 186 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. 14 of them have tested positive and 172 are negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 129," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365