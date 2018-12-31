English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight Injured as Bridge Collapse During Funeral Procession in Maharashtra
The incident occurred when around 25 people were crossing the old bridge over a stream in the village, over 100 kms from Pune. The iron bridge is 25 years old and was rusting at the foundation due to stream water.
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Pune/Mumbai: At least eight people who were part of a funeral procession were injured on Sunday when an old bridge they were crossing collapsed in Kharoshi village in Mahabaleshwar taluka of Maharashtra's Satara district, police said.
The incident occurred when around 25 people were crossing the old bridge over a stream in the village, over 100 kms from Pune, this morning, they said.
All the injured persons are out of danger, a police officer said.
"A funeral procession of a 90-year-old woman was passing across the bridge on Sunday morning. Around 25 people were on the bridge when it collapsed," said MH Mane,
Assistant Inspector, Medha police station.
There was not much water in the stream and injuries were mainly caused as people landed on stones.
"Four of the eight people have been shifted to a Panchgani-based hospital for X-ray and other necessary treatment while others are recuperating at a primary health
centre nearby the village," Mane said.
He said the iron bridge is 25 years old and was rusting at the foundation due to stream water.
"There is a possibility that the bridge could not withstand the weight of the people and gave way," he said when asked about the cause behind the mishap.
An accidental death case will be registered and further action will be taken after investigation, Mane added.
