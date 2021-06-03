Eight Jail Inmates Entitled for Covid-related Parole Prefer to Stay Back in Prison

Eight inmates in the Mysuru Central Jail have preferred to stay back in their cells, declining parole facility offered to decongest the prison premises. According to jail officials, the ”social stigma” attached to those imprisoned along with fear of contracting the coronavirus in the outside world were key reasons behind their refusal to avail the opportunity.

”There were 83 prisoners who are entitled for parole for 90 days in our jail but eight have said they will not go home. Rest others availed the benefit,” Jail superintendent K C Divyashree told P T I. ”There are various reasons for not availing the parole benefits. One is the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Also, there are issues related to acceptance in the family and society,” she explained.

In order to decongest the prison during the second wave of COVID-19, the parole facility was provided to 83 jailbirds whereas in the first wave last year, 63 of them made use of it. According to jail officials, about 700 inmates above the age of 45 have been given anti-Covid vaccine whereas a few between the age group of 18 and 44 have also received the jab.

