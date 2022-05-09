CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#CycloneAsani#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Eight Killed, 20 Injured in Telangana Road Accident as Lorry, Mini Truck Collide
1-MIN READ

Eight Killed, 20 Injured in Telangana Road Accident as Lorry, Mini Truck Collide

Road accidents are one of the major causes of death around the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

Road accidents are one of the major causes of death around the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital

Eight people, including six women died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.

The mishap occurred at around 5 pm in Yellareddy mandal when the driver of the lorry took the wrong side of the road and hit the mini truck coming in the opposite direction, resulting in the spot death of two people while three others died on the way to the hospital, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy told PTI.

Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital. Investigation is on.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 09, 2022, 08:04 IST