Eight Killed Due to Lightning Strikes in Two Jharkhand Districts

Eight people, including three women and two girls, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Palamu districts on Saturday, officials said. Six of the seven people were working in their agricultural fields, while a 13-year-old boy was returning home when lightning struck them, they said.

Six deaths took place in Hazaribag district, and two in Palamu, the officials said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

