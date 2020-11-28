Eight Killed in Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh Over Last Three Days

Eight people were killed in floods caused by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh in the last three days, the state government said on Saturday. While six people died in Chittoor district, two others were killed in Kadapa.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the situation in Tirupati after an aerial survey of the affected districts, announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He also directed that Rs 500 be given as relief to each person accommodated in government relief camps in the rain-battered districts.

In SPS Nellore district, 17,163 people, in Kadapa 15,289 and in Chittoor 4,012 people were sheltered in relief camps, Collectors of these districts told the Chief Minister during the review. Kadapa Collector Ch Harikiran said 12,741 people were rescued from floods in the district.

Agricultural crops in 72,755 hectares in Kadapa, 33,269 hectares in SPS Nellore and 9,658 hectares in Chittoor district suffered damage in the deluge, caused by cyclonic storm Nivar. Similarly, horticultural crops in 1,729 hectares in Chittoor, 3,240 hectares in Kadapa and 931 hectares in SPS Nellore district were also affected.

Hundreds of houses and roads stretching to hundreds of kilometres in these districts were also damaged, the Collectors told the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister directed the Collectors and Water Resources Department authorities to take immediate steps to restore the Pincha and Annamayya projects in Kadapa district, which were damaged due to the downpour and inflows.

He also asked officials to complete full enumeration of crop damage by December 15 so that necessary relief could be distributed to affected farmers by December 31. Jagan wanted repairs to roads and drains taken up on a war-footing.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, ministers, legislators and other officials attended the review meeting.