Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Eight Kyrgyzstan Nationals Booked in Karnataka for Violating Visa Rules

Kyrgystan nationals have been booked for indulging in Islamic missionary activities.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eight Kyrgyzstan Nationals Booked in Karnataka for Violating Visa Rules
Representative Image (Reuters).

Bengaluru: Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who have been quarantined in Bidar have been booked for visa rules violations by indulging in Islamic missionary activities in the district, a police official said on Tuesday.

"They had come here on a tourist visa but they are reported to be engaged in religious activities here, which they are not supposed to be doing on a tourist visa. So we have registered a case of violation of visa," the Bidar Superintendent of Police Nagesh D L told 'PTI'.

According to the FIR, these eight Kyrgyzstan nationals including Tashmatov Tilek and Anaraliev Begaly had come here on March 10 and stayed in mosques in Bidar for a few days.

They had taken the help of some people from Odisha to carry out Islamic missionary activities, the FIR further read.

The Bidar SP said these foreigners have been quarantined at a rest house near the Ratkalpura mosque.

The police would inform the Kyrgyzstan Embassy about their activities, he said adding it would be investigated the where all they had gone and stayed.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,226

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,808

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,762

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres