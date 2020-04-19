Eight Medics of Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital Test Positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi: At least two doctors and six nurses at the Lady Hardinge Medical College here have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Sunday.

They were all deployed at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The hospital has initiated a contact tracing to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days.

According to a doctor, a 10-month-old baby who was recently brought to the emergency department with respiratory problems had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the entire Paediatric ICU is being sanitised, the doctor said.

