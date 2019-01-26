LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Eight More Die Due to Swine Flu in Rajasthan, Death Toll Touches 70

Five persons died on Friday and three died on Saturday, according to the spokesperson of the state medical and health department here.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
Representative image (Getty Images)
Jaipur: With eight more persons succumbing to H1N1 virus in two days, the death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has risen to 70, an official said here on Saturday.

The total number of deaths in swine flu cases has risen to 70, he said. As many as 1,787 people have tested positive for the virus from January 1 to 26 in the state, the spokesperson said.

