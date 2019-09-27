Eight More Patients Tested Positive with Dengue in Lucknow

Eight more patients have been tested positive with dengue in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 219 since January this year.

Of the eight patients admitted in hospital, one was from MLA hostel on Park Road, the same place where the health department found a den of Aedes aegypti during the checking drive in the city. Aedes aegypti is the carrier of the dengue virus.

It has caused senior concerns among the health officials in the city. While the total count of dengue cases has now gone up to 219 since January, it has increased especially since July, with a total of 171 cases in just three months.

In the city drive conducted by the health officials, Aedes aegypti was found at 75 places. These areas included Rohtas Apartments in Hazratganj and a private nursing home in Chowk, taking the tally to 1,485 in last three months.

At MLA hostel, larvae were found in a discarded mug. On the other hand, at Rohtas Apartment, dengue larvae were thriving in a drum filled with water. In addition, flower pots were found to be hosting larvae in a nursing home. Localities, where larvae were found, include Rashmi Khand, Madhuban Nagar, Azad Nagar and Hazratganj.

As identified, the dengue patient at MLA hostel was a 14-year-old boy. He lives in the area with his family in one of the apartments. The patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gomtinagar.

Two other patients are undergoing treatment at Balrampur hospital and SPM Civil Hospital. The other five patients are out of danger for now. They were reported recovering at their homes.

Lucknow has reported 125 cases of dengue in two months. The number of patients being reported every day is growing up. Earlier last week, the cases came in from different localities including Gomti Nagar, Ruchi Khand, Hazratganj, Tikrohi, Bazarkhala, Salehnagar, Neelmatha, Indira Nagar, Sharda Nagar and Rajajipuram.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.