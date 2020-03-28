Eight More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir, Number Goes Up to 28
Of the total 28 cases, 22 have been reported from the Kashmir valley while six are from Jammu region.
Srinagar: Eight people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 28, officials said.
Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said.
"There were eight more positive cases of COVID-19 in Kashmir today. Five cases had a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation while the other three had travel history outside J&K," a senior government official said.
Two patients have recovered while one person died on Thursday, leaving 19 active cases in the valley.
