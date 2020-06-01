INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Eight National Security Guard Personnel Test Positive for Coronavirus

Representative Image. (PTI)

Representative Image. (PTI)

Officials said these personnel are non-combatants and not from the fighting arm of the commando unit of the force. They have been admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Referral hospital in Greater Noida.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Share this:

Eight personnel of the federal counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG) have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

They said these personnel are non-combatants and not from the fighting arm of the commando unit of the force also known as 'black cats'.

Eight NSG personnel have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Referral hospital in Greater Noida, they said.

These staffers render administrative work, officials said.

"These fresh cases are from the close contact group of the previous case of a driver that the force had quarantined for the last two weeks."

"All the eight have been asymptomatic since they were quarantined," a senior official of the commando force said.

This is the ninth COVID-19 case in the elite force as a 33-year-old medical staff was detected with the disease last month.

He has now recovered, they said.

The NSG was raised in 1984 to render specialist counter-terrorism, anti-hijack and hostage rescue tasks.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading