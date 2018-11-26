English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight Naxals, Two Cops Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh
The gunbattle took place at a forest in Kistaram area bordering Telangana, around 500 km from here, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.
Representative Image.
Raipur: Eight Naxals and two police personnel were killed in an encounter between ultras and security men in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.
The gunbattle took place at a forest in Kistaram area bordering Telangana, around 500 km from here, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.
Eight bodies of Naxals have been found at the encounter spot, he said. Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were also killed in the exchange of fire, the SP said.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, he said. Further details were awaited as the encounter was still underway, he added.
