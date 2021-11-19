Eight New Cases Take Nagaland's COVID Tally To 32,032

Kohima, Nov 18: Nagaland on Thursday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,032, a health official said. Four new cases were detected from Mokokchung district, three from Dimapur and one from Kohima.

The coronavirus death toll in the northeastern state remained at 695 as no new fatality was recorded during the day, the official said. Nineteen more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,153.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 94.13 per cent. Nagaland now has 131 active cases, while 1,053 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,05,497 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said. State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,47,904 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,21,624 people till Wednesday.

