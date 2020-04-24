Eight of Two Families Test Positive Day After They Return Home from Quarantine in Bhopal

Bhopal: Eight members of two families, who were initially quarantined, were tested positive day after being sent home. The incident was reported from Nawab Colony in Ashoka garden area of old city Bhopal.

The family members were sent back home on Wednesday by the officials at the quarantine facility only to receive a call a day later informing that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

The eight include a media person, whose family of five has tested positive, including his five-year-old daughter. The families alleged that they were asked to return home by officers at the quarantine facility as they did not exhibit any suspected symptoms.

Speaking to News18, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bhopal, Dr Prabhakar Tiwari claimed that persons concerned were not released causally from quarantine and were advised to remain in home quarantine.

He said that this was done due to limited space available in the quarantine facility.

The physician also rejected reports that over 350 coronavirus samples have failed and the persons concerned haven’t been informed about this.

We are continuously carrying out tests in the city, Dr Tiwari added.

The number of fresh positive cases were 37 on Friday including two who had died in Bhopal. The total positive cases rose to 747 in the city by Friday including nine deaths. Overall 78 have recovered from the disease in the city and 75 were expected to be discharged from two different hospitals on Friday late evening.

