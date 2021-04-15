Eight Pakistanis Held Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 300 Crore in a Boat Off Gujarat Coast

In a joint intelligence-based operation with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat, a Pakistani boat called ‘NUH’ has been apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) off Jakhau, Gujarat on the intervening night of April 14-15, 2021. According to sources from the ICG, 30 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 300 crore was seized during the operation. Eight Pakistani nationals have also been arrested from the boat, said the ICG.

It all began on April 13, when an input was received regarding a suspected narcotics trafficking being carried out by a Pakistani boat off Indo-Pak national International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). On receipt of this input, an operation was launched swiftly by the ICG in association with the ATS of Gujarat.

“On the midnight of 14/15 April 21, the suspected Pak boat was sighted inside Indian waters and intercepted by the ICG. On boarding and rummaging, about 30 packets of heroin weighing approximately 1 kilogram each were recovered from the boat. The value of the seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be approximately Rs 300 crore,” said a senior source from the Indian Coast Guard.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the consignment being smuggled was destined for landing on the Gujarat shore. The boat, along with the eight Pakistani men, has been escorted to Jakhau for further rummaging and joint investigation.

It may be recalled that recently on March 18, the ICG had apprehended ‘SLB Ravihansi’, a boat with about 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 Rifles and 1,000 rounds of ammunition off the Lakshadweep Island, which was suspected to have originated from Makran coast.

Prior to this, ICG had successfully apprehended ‘SLB Akarsha Duwa’ on March 21 which admitted carrying 200 kg of heroin and 60 kg hashish and jettisoning it at sea on sighting of ICG ships on patrol.

The past one year has proved to be a big setback for the drug traffickers as the ICG has successfully seized more than 1.6 tonnes of narcotics worth approximately Rs 5,200 crore. The total drug haul done by the ICG since inception amounts to Rs 11,252 crore, according to the ICG.

