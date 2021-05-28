india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Eight People Dead, Five Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Aligarh
1-MIN READ

Eight People Dead, Five Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Aligarh

Representative image

Representative image

The Lodha police station was first informed of two victims, after which officials discovered six more deaths in relation to the consumption of country-made liquor

Eight people died on Friday and five more are hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor supplied by a contracted vendor, police said here. The Lodha police station was informed in the morning about the death of two people after consumption of country-made liquor bought from a vendor in Karsia, DIG Dipak Kumar told news persons.

The victims were truck drivers, he said. However, when police and senior district officials arrived at the spot, they were informed that six more had died in Karsia and adjoining villages, the DIG said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 28, 2021, 14:01 IST