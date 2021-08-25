Eight people, Including Five Children, Drown To Death in Bihar

Eight people including five children died, on Tuesday, after drowning in separate incidents in Bihar. According to Bihar Police, five children drowned in East Champaran district, while three women died in Kishanganj.

In the first incident, five girls while collecting snails in a pond located in the outskirts of Ahiroliya village under Ramgarhwa police limits. All the five deceased were aged between eight and 12 years.

According to a police officer of the Ramgarhwa police station, the incident occurred around 2pm on Tuesday while the girls were collecting snails in the village pond. “The girls had formed a chain and went deep into the pond to collect snails. One of the girls slipped and started drowning. Others holding her hand, tried to pull her towards the shallow waters but unfortunately they also drowned,” added the officer.

The officer added that two of the girls were sisters. The deceased have been identified as Koshila Kumari, Seema Kumari, Suggi Kumari, Sangeeta Kumari and Sobha Kumari.

The local police also informed that the villagers bathing on the opposite side of the pond on seeing the girls drowning rushed to save them. However, it was too late and the bodies were fished out by the villagers after a few hours of the incident. Police have sent all the bodies to the East Champaran district hospital for post-mortem.

In the second incident, three women died from drowning in Maltoli village under Dighalbank police jurisdiction. A police officer of the Dighalbank police station said, “In our initial probe we found that all the three women had gone to the pond in the village outskirts to take a bath. During bathing one of the women slipped and fell into the pond. The other two jumped into the pond to save her but all three drowned.”

“The bodies of the three deceased were recovered with the help of divers. We have sent the bodies for postmortem,” added the police officer.

In both East Champaran and Kishanganj drowning incidents, police have registered two separate cases of unnatural deaths.

