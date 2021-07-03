Eight Rajasthan Youth Stuck In Saudi Arabia, Plead PM Modi To Rescue

Around eight youths from Rajasthan’s Churu and Sikar districts are stuck in Saudi Arabia for the last two years after they were promised decent jobs in the country by an agent who took hefty amounts and sent them there. Altaf from ward number 33 and Suleman from ward number 37 in Churu city pleaded, in a viral video, for their return to India. The men claimed that they were kicked out of their jobs about a year ago and have been struggling to get food regularly for the last six months.

In the viral video, Altaf and Suleman said an agent in Khandela town of Sikar district took Rs 1.15 lakh each from them and they were sent to Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia to work in a company. However, their employer paid the two half of the salary what other employees of their level were given. Moreover, they were not even given status as employees. The duo added that when their families protested against this injustice, both Altaf and Suleman were fired by the company last year. Altaf and Suleman were also kicked out of the company-provided flats.

Narrating their ordeal, the Churu natives further said that they were given shelter by an eight-storey building owner on a condition to clean the residential complex. However, Altaf and Suleman were evicted from this home, too, by the landlord nearly five months ago. They claimed their former employer told the landlord to not house them. Since then, they have been finding it difficult to even make the ends meet.

Altaf and Suleman have urged the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and local leaders in Rajasthan to help them. The duo also pleaded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate their return to India. However, despite their pleading, reportedly no action by the Indian government has yet been initiated.

