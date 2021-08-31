Eight Sentenced To Seven Years Jail In 2012 Vyapam Case

A CBI court here on Tuesday pronounced jail sentences of seven years each to eight accused in connection with the 2012 Madhya Pradesh police recruitment test case. The convicts have also been fined with Rs 10,000 penalty each. Two others have been exonerated for lack of evidences.

The CBI had presented a chargesheet in the court against ten persons in connection to police recruitment test scam 2012. The accused included three candidates, and three imposters who took the test in place of original candidates and two middlemen who arranged the fraud in lieu of money.

The court on Tuesday sentenced eight including Kavindra, Vishal, Rajesh Dhakad, Navin, Jyotish and Kamlesh. CBI’s prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay told the media that two accused were exculpated by the court for want of evidences and eight others in the case were sentenced to seven-years-jail term each.

The three candidates and one of the middlemen were from Morena and one of the imposters belonged to Nalanda in Bihar, said Upadhyay.

Vyapam scam, a mega admission and recruitment scam, was exposed by Indore crime branch in 2013 and later the probe was handed over to Special Task Force (STF). The agency invited complaints from the public and received 1357 grievances related to Vyapam anomalies, out of which 307 issues were probed by the STF and 97 FIRs were lodged.

A total of 1050 complaints were sent to district police and 197 complaints remained with the STF while 323 complaints were disposed as anonymous. The 197 complaints pending with the STF were re-opened by then Congress government.

Earlier the STF had probed into the Vyapam scam but as the matter snowballed into a major controversy, then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recommended a CBI probe in year 2015 on the directives of Supreme Court of India. Since then the CBI has been handling cases related to the Vyapam scam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here