INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Eight Undertrials Escape From Temporary Prison In Haridwar

Eight Undertrials Escape From Temporary Prison In Haridwar

Eight undertrial prisoners escaped from a temporary prison at Roshanabad here on Tuesday, sending policemen into a tizzy. Following their escape, vigilance on the borders of Haridwar district has been stepped up, SP (City) Kamlesh Upadhyay said.

Haridwar: Eight undertrial prisoners escaped from a temporary prison at Roshanabad here on Tuesday, sending policemen into a tizzy. Following their escape, vigilance on the borders of Haridwar district has been stepped up, SP (City) Kamlesh Upadhyay said.

Prisoners are kept in the temporary jail at Roshanabad for nearly a week in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, she said. After the jail administration informed police about the escape of the eight undertrials, every nook and corner is being checked, she said..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
Next Story
Loading