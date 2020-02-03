Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Eight Women Killed for Rejecting Love Proposals Since 2016, Says Kerala CM

Stating that society must take precautions on recurrence of such incidents, Vijayan said they were happening due to lack of proper mental health of children and adolescents.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eight Women Killed for Rejecting Love Proposals Since 2016, Says Kerala CM
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as eight women have been killed in Kerala in the last four years for rejecting love proposals and the government has been viewing such cases with seriousness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Of the total eight cases registered since 2016, charge sheets in six cases have been submitted before respective courts while inquiry was pending in the remaining two, he informed the state Assembly while replying to a submission by MLA M Rajagopal (CPI-M).

In three cases, the accused were killed while in the remaining five, the suspects were arrested and prosecuted, he said.

Stating that society must take precautions on recurrence of such incidents, Vijayan said they were happening due to lack of proper mental health of children and adolescents.

Effective intervention would be made with the help of the Education Department to spend time with children and to create awareness among parents on the issue, Vijayan added.

The number of cases in which women were killed in the name of rejecting romantic proposals seemed to be on the rise in the state in recent times.

The latest in the list was when a jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by silting her throat before killing himself at nearby Karakkonam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram