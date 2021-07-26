Eight-Year-Old Attacked By Stray Dogs in Jharkhand’s Palamu

A gang of stray dogs is terrorising residents of Hariharganj block in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. Every single day, there are reports of stray dogs attacking humans. In a worrying incident on Sunday, a bunch of these strays attacked an eight-year-old boy causing serious injuries. The child is now admitted at a local government hospital. The incident took place in Pipra-Ghagra village.

Krishna Bhuiyan’s eight-year-old son Dheeraj Kumar had gone to watch goats grazing in the field, which was located at a distance from the village. Suddenly, a pack of four-five dogs attacked him. Villagers said that this stray gang has caused terror in the neighboring villages as well, often making off with goats and calves.

Dheeraj was saved by some passers-by who reached the spot on time and drove the dogs away. Otherwise, the locals say, the dogs might have even killed him. The kid’s face, hands, legs and other body parts bore the brunt of the stray attack. He is currently under observation at the local hospital.

After this incident, the villagers have become even more scared, especially with respect to the safety of their children. They have appealed to the local administration for help. The villagers are afraid to even step out of the house for this reason. Due to these rabid stray dogs, they are practically imprisoned in their houses.

The menace of stray dogs sometimes forces governments to take extreme steps. In Kochi, more than 100 stray dogs were poisoned to death over the course of one year. The strays were killed and then dumped by a four-member gang who did this allegedly on the orders of the Thrikkakara municipality. The case reached the Kerala High Court which has directed the municipality to reveal their stand.

