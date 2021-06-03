Eight-Year-Old Forced To Clean Toilet At Covid Isolation Centre In Maharashtra

An eight-year-old boy was forced to clean toilet closets of Covid-19 patients at an isolation center in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

The shameful incident was captured on camera and is going viral on social media. The episode took place in Maarod village of Sangrampur Tehsil where a Zilla Parishad school was converted into an isolation facility in view of the rising coronavirus cases. Several government schools in Maharashtra have been converted into Covid facilities as the second wave of Covid-19 has also swept the rural parts of the state.

However, when the district magistrate was scheduled to visit the school-cum- isolation center for inspection, an official of the village committee deployed the school kid to clean the toilet of Covid positive patients.

The video shows the village official giving instructions to the eight-year-old in Mararthi language, as the child takes out the waste.

According to media reports, the child was coerced into this dangerous and filthy job. The kid said he was threatened to get beaten by a stick if he failed to do the task. The eight-year-old also revealed that he got Rs 50 for cleaning the toilet.

After the video went viral on internet, and netizens raised their voice against the gross child abuse, the authorities suspended the village official involved in it, and said action will be taken against officers who will be found guilty.

District officer S Ramamurthy said the employee seen in the viral video has been suspended, and the administration has formed an inquiry committee which will give its report in three days.

Buldhana is one of the three worst-hit Covid districts in the west Vidardbha’s Amravati division. However, according to a Times of India report, 138 small villages in the remote parts of Buldhana did not report a single case of coronavirus since the pandemic struck the country early last year.

