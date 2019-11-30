8-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped While Sleeping in Public Garden With Mother, Raped at Knifepoint in Rajkot
The victim and her mother were sleeping in a public garden in Thorala locality when an unidentified person took the child to a secluded area and raped her after threatening her with a knife, the police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Rajkot: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person here late Friday night when she was sleeping in a public garden with her mother, the police said on Saturday. The girl's mother works as a labourer.
"Her mother lodged FIR on Saturday morning," said an official of Thorala police station. Rajkot police commissioner has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the culprit, the official said.
A case was been registered under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.
