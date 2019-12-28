Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Eight-year-old Girl Raped, Gagged to Death in Haryana's Mewat District; Hunt on for Accused

The eight-year-old victim along with two other girls had gone out to graze goats on Thursday, police said, adding that as one of her goats went missing, she went in search for it but did not return home.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eight-year-old Girl Raped, Gagged to Death in Haryana's Mewat District; Hunt on for Accused
Representative image.

Chandigarh: A minor girl was raped and gagged to death in Ferozepur Jhirka of Haryana's Mewat district, police said.

The eight-year-old victim along with two other girls had gone out to graze goats on Thursday, police said adding that as one of her goats went missing, she went in search for it but did not return home.

Her family members found her body in a forest area on Friday, police said adding that the victim's body was found in a pool of blood.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in this connection.

Police have launched a manhunt of the accused, who is suspected to be in his 20s.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram