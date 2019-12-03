Take the pledge to vote

Eight-year-old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Karnataka Village, Suspect Arrested

The eight-year-old had gone missing on Monday evening after she went out to play with her friends. Her blood-stained naked body was then found on the outskirts of the village.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:December 3, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Eight-year-old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Karnataka Village, Suspect Arrested
Bengaluru: The body of an eight-year-old girl was found late on Monday night in Karnataka's Kalaburugi district after she the minor was allegedly raped and murdered. Hailing from Yakapura village in Chincholi taluk, the girl was found dead two hours after her family complained to the police that she had gone missing.

"Around 6.30pm, the family of the girl started looking for the girl. When they failed to locate her at around 8.30pm, they informed the police. After searching in the village, at around 10.30pm, the body of the girl was found not too far away from her home but on the outskirts of the village," said Kalaburugi SP Iada Martin.

A 34-year old suspect Yallappa, from the same village was taken into custody by the police. Yallappa, who works on the village's outskirts, allegedly lured the victim with chocolates, raped and murdered her. The police said that the body was found partially disrobed and there were marks of strangulation.

"The medical examination must confirm the details including the cause of death but a case has been registered for rape and murder, and our investigation is oriented towards rape and murder," the SP said.

After a post-mortem, the body of the girl was handed over to the family.

 

